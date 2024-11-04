Girls between the ages of 13 and 15 were also affected, which is why the most serious charge is "multiple sexual acts with children".
The now 55-year-old was arrested in July 2022 by the Solothurn cantonal police on the Aare in Erlinsbach SO. Patrols had been on the move there after there had been repeated reports over several years that an unknown man had shown himself naked in the recreational area above Aarau in the canton of Solothurn and performed exhibitionist acts.
After being briefly detained for further investigations, the accused was released under alternative measures. According to the public prosecutor's office, he has partially confessed. He is charged with 26 acts to the detriment of 35 girls and young women between 2017 and 2022. The youngest victim was 13 years old.
Attempted escape and false statements
Other charges include obstructing an official act and misleading authorities and officials. The man is accused of attempting to flee from the police when he was arrested in the summer of 2022 and of providing false information about himself.
The trial is scheduled to last two to three days and the verdict is expected to be announced in mid-December.