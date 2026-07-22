New details have emerged in the alleged abuse case involving a former Aargau SVP member of the Grand Council. According to the indictment, the defendant is accused of abusing a third victim 140 times.

Here's what it's all about According to the indictment, the former SVP member of the Aargau Cantonal Council is alleged to have abused a third victim 140 times.

The prosecution is seeking a life sentence for the former politician, in part for multiple counts of attempted murder. Summary created with

The allegations against a former SVP member of the cantonal parliament from the canton of Aargau are taking on ever-greater proportions. As SRF reports, citing the indictment reports, the man is alleged to have drugged and abused a third victim 140 times over the course of several years, even before the alleged assaults on the mother and daughter. According to the report, he is also said to have filmed these acts.

The former politician is charged with, among other things, multiple counts of attempted murder. According to the prosecution, the man put his victims in acute danger of death by using knockout drops.

According to this, even small amounts of the drugs in question could constitute an overdose and lead to fatal respiratory arrest. The prosecution is seeking a life sentence; the presumption of innocence applies. The man has been in pretrial detention for nearly three years.