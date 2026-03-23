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He has been a civilian since 2025 Ex-army chief Thomas Süssli wants to become a member of the National Council - he is running for this party

Helene Laube

23.3.2026

The former head of the Swiss Armed Forces, Thomas Süssli, apparently wants to focus on the economy, innovation, security and energy in his election campaign. (archive picture)
The former head of the Swiss Armed Forces, Thomas Süssli, apparently wants to focus on the economy, innovation, security and energy in his election campaign. (archive picture)
Image: Keystone/Ennio Leanza

Thomas Süssli stepped down at the end of 2025 after six years as head of the Swiss Armed Forces. Now he apparently wants to become a member of the National Council for the Lucerne FDP.

23.03.2026, 05:23

23.03.2026, 07:17

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • According to a media report, former army chief Thomas Süssli has decided to run for the National Council.
  • He wants to run for the Lucerne FDP.
  • Süssli stepped down at the end of 2025 after six years as head of the army.
  • Heart surgeon Thierry Carrel also wants to run for the National Council for the Lucerne FDP, as the media outlet wrote
Show more

According to information from CH Media, former army chief Thomas Süssli has decided to run for the National Council. He joined the FDP at the beginning of the year, as the media outlet wrote. In his election campaign, the 59-year-old wants to focus on the economy, innovation, security and energy. According to CH Media, Süssli's chances of being elected are intact.

Süssli stepped down at the end of 2025 after six years as head of the army.

The Lucerne FDP currently has a mandate in the National Council, but its representative Peter Schilliger does not want to stand for re-election in 2027. Because the population has grown considerably, the canton of Lucerne will also receive an additional seat in the upper chamber.

The 65-year-old heart surgeon Thierry Carrel also wants to become a member of the National Council for the Lucerne FDP, as the media outlet wrote

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