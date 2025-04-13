The villa of former Raiffeisen boss Pierin Vincenz in Niederteufen is changing hands for CHF 10 million. Bild: Ginesta.ch

Former Raiffeisen CEO Pierin Vincenz is said to have sold his villa in Niederteufen AR to local real estate agent Timo Cajacob. Vincenz can use the proceeds from the sale to cover his debts to his creditors - first and foremost to entrepreneur Peter Spuhler.

Philipp Fischer

According to the "SonntagsZeitung" newspaper, former bank boss Pierin Vincenz has sold his villa in Niederteufen AR for 10 million francs, citing a court order.

The villa had been empty for some time and was advertised for sale. According to the newspaper, the buyer was real estate agent Timo Cajacob. The villa was originally valued at around 14.5 million francs according to estimates by Ginesta.

However, Vincenz's creditors are also pleased with the sale proceeds of ten million francs. In total, debt enforcement proceedings amounting to more than 56 million francs are allegedly underway against the former bank boss.

Peter Spuhler's claims are covered

In addition to Ginesta, Stadler Rail owner Peter Spuhler is one of the main beneficiaries of the sale. Spuhler will receive CHF 6.7 million from the proceeds, which the entrepreneur Vincenz lent for a Raiffeisen mortgage.

In addition, there is allegedly around one million francs in accrued interest, which Vincenz is said never to have paid to Spuhler. The Appenzell debt collection office will receive 627,000 francs. According to the court order, the real estate service provider Ginesta will receive a fee of CHF 29,1150 for its brokerage services.

Former Raiffeisen CEO Pierin Vincenz must repay debts amounting to over 56 million francs. Archivbild: Keystone

Finally, an amount will also go to a blocked account of the Zurich public prosecutor's office. A claim by the credit card company Viseca amounting to a good 1.14 million francs still needs to be clarified. The Viseca claims had long stood in the way of the sale of the villa.

After purchasing the property in 2006, Vincenz and his then wife Nadia Ceregato extensively renovated the villa. The fact that Viseca has claims is due to the fact that the villa was most likely renovated largely with the CHF 1.14 million that Vincenz received from the controversial sale of the company Commtrain, reports the SonntagsZeitung.