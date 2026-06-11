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Arrested in Italy Former cantonal official suspected of embezzling 500,000 francs

SDA

11.6.2026 - 22:46

Police in Italy have arrested a 70-year-old Swiss man who is wanted on suspicion of fraud. (Illustration).
Police in Italy have arrested a 70-year-old Swiss man who is wanted on suspicion of fraud. (Illustration).
Christoph Sator/dpa

A Swiss retiree has been arrested in Italy. He is accused of embezzling nearly 500,000 francs. The arrest was made with a view to his extradition to Switzerland.

Keystone-SDA

11.06.2026, 22:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A former cantonal official is alleged to have embezzled 500,000 francs.
  • The 70-year-old was arrested at a hospital in Italy.
  • Italian authorities intend to extradite the man to Switzerland.
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A 70-year-old Swiss man was located in a hospital in Formia in the province of Latina, as reported by the Italian news agency Ansa on Thursday. The provisional arrest was made based on an extradition warrant issued by the Swiss authorities.

The Swiss judiciary is accusing the former official of embezzlement and fraud. In his role as head of a cantonal office, he is alleged to have misappropriated nearly 500,000 Swiss francs. To do so, he is said to have forged documents.

Extradition proceedings initiated

After identifying the man, the police informed the competent court in Rome. The court ordered his immediate arrest and detention at the hospital. In a subsequent step, the competent judicial authority confirmed the provisional extradition warrant.

The 70-year-old was subsequently transferred to the prison in Cassino. There, he remains at the disposal of the judicial authorities for the further extradition proceedings.

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