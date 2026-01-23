A former employee is alleged to have exploited a distribution center in Aargau on multiple occasions using his insider knowledge. He now faces a prison sentence and a ten-year ban from the country.

More than 20,000 francs in loot Former employee walks into the warehouse in his work clothes—and helps himself

Here's what it's all about A former employee is alleged to have stolen from his former employer on multiple occasions.

According to the indictment, the 43-year-old stole goods worth more than 20,000 francs and was caught on his fifth attempt.

The prosecution is seeking an 18-month prison sentence and a ten-year ban on residing in the country. Summary created with

A former temporary employee at a large distribution center in the Lenzburg AG district is alleged to have stolen from his former employer on multiple occasions. According to the indictment filed by the Lenzburg-Aarau Public Prosecutor’s Office, the 43-year-old Slovakian sneaked into the facility a total of five times between late 2024 and spring 2025, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" reports.

According to the report, because he still had his old work clothes and was familiar with the company’s procedures, he was able to enter the premises unnoticed on each occasion. Carrying a backpack and empty bags, he allegedly stole tobacco products and other items.

In the first four thefts, he is alleged to have stolen goods with a total value of about 14,600 francs. During his fifth attempt, he tried to steal tobacco products worth about 7,300 francs but was caught red-handed by the police.

Theft Despite a Restraining Order

According to the *Aargauer Zeitung*, the public prosecutor’s office accuses the man of multiple counts of trespassing and commercial theft. The indictment states that he committed the crimes “as if it were a profession” and, relative to his legal income, thereby made a “significant contribution” to his living expenses.

The 43-year-old is also accused of other offenses. For example, despite being barred from a supermarket, he allegedly paid for only part of his groceries at a self-scanning checkout. In addition, according to the indictment, he drove a car in Basel without a valid driver’s license.

Prison Sentence Sought

The prosecution is seeking an 18-month prison sentence without probation, a fine of 90 daily rates of 40 francs each, a fine of 1,000 francs, and a ten-year expulsion from the country.

The Lenzburg District Court was scheduled to hear the case in early July. Because the defendant failed to appear and informed his defense attorney via WhatsApp that he was in the emergency room of a hospital in Bern, the hearing was postponed until the end of the year. The presumption of innocence applies until the proceedings are legally concluded.

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