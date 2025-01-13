Rolf Schweiger died shortly after his 80th birthday. KEYSTONE

Rolf Schweiger, the former member of the Council of States from Zug and former President of the Swiss FDP, has died. He died shortly after his 80th birthday in his home town of Baar ZG.

At the request of "Blick", current FDP President Thierry Burkart (49) wrote: "Rolf Schweiger was an impressive personality and an influential member of the Council of States". Even though he was only party president for a short time - seven months - he also shone in this office with his unerring, intelligent and clever argumentation as well as his sharp sense of humor. "I am grateful to have known him," continues Burkart.

Schweiger was elected to the small chamber of the Federal Assembly in 1999. Before that, he served in the Zug cantonal parliament for over 20 years. In April 2004, he briefly took over the presidency of the FDP Switzerland. He resigned from this office seven months later due to burnout.