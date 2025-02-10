Former Federal Councillor Joseph Deiss (pictured here during an appearance at the University of Lausanne in 2016) takes a clear stance on current political issues. KEYSTONE

Joseph Deiss is deeply shocked. The former Federal Councillor sees a "waste of time" at many political levels and takes Donald Trump, Ueli Maurer and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs to task in an interview.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an interview, former Federal Councillor Joseph Deiss is not sparing in his criticism of current Swiss politics and criticizes the cuts in development aid.

He also takes Ueli Maurer to court over his appearance at the AfD.

Internationally, Deiss sees Donald Trump as a "spoiler" at all levels and fears that the US president is intent on "blowing everything up". Show more

For Joseph Deiss, the current developments in national and international politics are worrying. In an interview with theTages-Anzeigernewspaper, the former Federal Councillor is not sparing with clear words. The focus of his criticism: Donald Trump, the Department of Foreign Affairs - and Ueli Maurer.

Deiss considers the news that Donald Trump wants to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle the Palestinian population to be remarkable. It proves that the American does not care about international law.

"Worse still, the longer I wait, the more I get the feeling that the American president has lost all sense of proportion in his rush for power," criticizes Deiss and sees a "deterioration" at all levels - starting with manners. "My hope is that at some point people will realize that the path to peace leads through reason," he tells the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, asserting that he is not just pessimistic.

Nevertheless, the former foreign minister is concerned that people are getting the feeling that people in power like Donald Trump are "all about blowing everything up. The problem is that they also have the means to do so."

Ueli Maurer's AfD appearance shocks the former Federal Councillor

But it is not just the developments in international politics that enrage Joseph Deiss. He was also stunned by Ueli Maurer's appearance at the party conference of the German AfD, a party with "conspiracy theorists and Holocaust deniers" in its ranks.

"I was shocked. A leading representative of Switzerland's largest party is presuming to recommend to the people of Europe's largest country who they should vote for." On the other hand, he is also grateful to Ueli Maurer: "Now we all know where his party stands politically."

Deiss believes that Switzerland is currently going over the books and that the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), for example, has announced budget cuts of almost half a billion francs. "Armed neutrality is only credible if Switzerland is capable of defending itself." The FDFA can also make a contribution to this.

Humanitarian Switzerland should not become "smarmy"

However, according to the former Federal Councillor, there are limitations: "What I don't understand is when humanitarian Switzerland becomes 'schmürzelig', as if Matthew will soon be on his last legs."

He was particularly concerned that Switzerland had stopped making payments to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA). The amounts involved were comparatively modest. "We're telling tens of thousands of children in the Gaza Strip: sorry, you're not getting any more food because we have doubts? Switzerland has betrayed its humanitarian values."