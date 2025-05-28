Former Foreign Minister Micheline Calmy-Rey puts pressure on Ignazio Cassis. sda

In an open letter, Ruth Dreifuss and Micheline Calmy-Rey criticize Switzerland's restraint in the Gaza crisis and call for active engagement. Almost 100 people have signed the appeal.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite the dramatic situation in the Gaza Strip, Switzerland remains cautious and does not support any concrete aid initiatives.

This has led to criticism from organizations and prominent personalities who are calling for more commitment.

They emphasize Switzerland's special responsibility as the guardian of the Geneva Conventions. Show more

While the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is becoming increasingly dramatic, Switzerland remains reserved in its official stance. Although Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (64) and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) have warned of an impending famine, no concrete steps have been taken, as demanded by other Western states.

At the end of last week, Mr. Cassis urgently drew attention to the precarious situation in the Gaza Strip. But while 22 Western states have already joined an appeal for more humanitarian aid deliveries, Switzerland remains on the sidelines.

The reason given by the FDFA: there are too many unanswered questions surrounding the initiative promoted by the USA. Switzerland does not want to jeopardize its neutral and independent position, the statement continues.

Germany calls for humanitarian aid in Gaza

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also declared on Monday that he no longer understood the Israeli army's objective. According to Merz, the immense suffering of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip can no longer be justified by the fight against Hamas terrorism.

Germany and 21 other countries are therefore calling for the immediate and complete resumption of humanitarian aid in Gaza. Switzerland was also asked to sign the appeal. However, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has decided against it.

Open letter to the national government

The Swiss government's hesitation is causing increasing resentment. 15 Swiss organizations have therefore sent an open letter to the Federal Council. In it, they call for a stronger humanitarian commitment.

They have received support from numerous prominent political and cultural figures - including former SP Federal Councillors Micheline Calmy-Rey (79) and Ruth Dreifuss (85), presenter Gülsha Adilji (39) and satirist Renato Kaiser (39).

"As the depositary state of the Geneva Conventions, Switzerland has a special responsibility," warned 79-year-old Calmy-Rey. "If international law and basic humanity are systematically violated in Gaza, the Federal Council must not remain silent - otherwise it makes itself partly responsible. It must act and defend humanitarian values."

Ruth Dreifuss has also signed the letter of reminder to the current government. "Switzerland must work to end the killing in Gaza," demands the former Federal Councillor of Jewish origin.

Rabbi Bar Ephraim: "What the Israeli government is doing in Gaza is unacceptable"

The signatories emphasize that Switzerland has a special role to play as the host state of numerous international organizations and as the guardian of the Geneva Conventions. Especially now, it must make a clear commitment to the protection of the civilian population and access to humanitarian aid.

The open letter was launched by the Swiss Humanity Initiative. Jewish personalities have also signed, for example Reuven Bar Ephraïm, Rabbi of the Jewish-liberal community in Zurich, and Guy Bollag from the group Jewish Voice for Democracy and Justice in Israel/Palestine. In total, around 80 individuals and 14 organizations have signed the letter.

"What the Israeli government is doing in Gaza is unacceptable - Switzerland must no longer remain silent about it," Rabbi Bar Ephraim is quoted as saying. He and his numerous co-signatories present the letter to the Federal Council "with concerned greetings".

The letter condemns Switzerland's "inaction". They call on the Federal Council to advocate an immediate ceasefire at diplomatic level.

Cassis: "We are talking to all sides"

The Swiss government should also work to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches Gaza without obstacles, campaign for the release of all hostages and clearly name the current violations of international law in Gaza. With its reticence, the Federal Council risks Switzerland sharing responsibility for preventing genocide.

Ignazio Cassis had already spoken on the subject last Friday in Ticino, explained FDFA spokesman Michael Steiner to theTages-Anzeigernewspaper. In a two-minute statement, he said that a ceasefire and the immediate release of all hostages by Hamas were needed. It was also Israel's duty to allow humanitarian aid.

Switzerland would "continue to say what needs to be said" and step up its diplomatic efforts. "We are talking to all sides," said Cassis.

This is not enough for the SP. Last week, it wrote its own open letter to Ignazio Cassis, which according to the party has already been signed by more than 125,000 people. According to media spokesperson Lena Allenspach, they are currently discussing "how pressure on the Federal Council can be further increased", as the newspaper continues. A large demonstration is also being considered.