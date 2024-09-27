Specifically, he is alleged to have embezzled money from the municipality in over 150 cases between 2010 and 2016 - a total of around 916,000 francs. To this end, the former financial administrator forged several documents.
As financial administrator, the accused managed the financial budget of the municipality of Oberdorf. He was authorized to manage all of the municipality's bank accounts and had access to the funds. The public prosecutor's office accuses him of withdrawing the funds in cash and misappropriating them for private use.
The accused has confessed
He forged the documents in order to conceal the cash withdrawals in the municipal accounts.
The charge is therefore multiple qualified embezzlement and multiple forgery of documents. In the course of the proceedings, assets amounting to almost CHF 450,000 were confiscated.
The accused has confessed and the charges are being brought in summary proceedings. The date of the main hearing before the Solothurn-Lebern magistrates' court has not yet been set.