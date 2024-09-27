An auditing company had uncovered the irregularities in the Oberdorf municipal accounts. Symbolbild: Keystone

The former financial administrator in Oberdorf SO is alleged to have embezzled almost one million francs. Now he has to stand trial and the Solothurn public prosecutor's office has brought charges.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Solothurn public prosecutor's office has charged the former financial administrator of Oberdorf SO with embezzlement and falsification of documents.

He is alleged to have embezzled funds amounting to CHF 916,000.

The 71-year-old has confessed. Show more

In April 2023, the municipality of Oberdorf SO filed a criminal complaint against its former financial administrator. The allegation: the now 71-year-old Swiss national is said to have embezzled money for years. The Solothurn public prosecutor's office has now filed charges, as detailed in a press release.

Specifically, he is alleged to have embezzled money from the municipality in over 150 cases between 2010 and 2016 - a total of around 916,000 francs. To this end, the former financial administrator forged several documents.

As financial administrator, the accused managed the financial budget of the municipality of Oberdorf. He was authorized to manage all of the municipality's bank accounts and had access to the funds. The public prosecutor's office accuses him of withdrawing the funds in cash and misappropriating them for private use.

He forged the documents in order to conceal the cash withdrawals in the municipal accounts.

The charge is therefore multiple qualified embezzlement and multiple forgery of documents. In the course of the proceedings, assets amounting to almost CHF 450,000 were confiscated.

The accused has confessed and the charges are being brought in summary proceedings. The date of the main hearing before the Solothurn-Lebern magistrates' court has not yet been set.