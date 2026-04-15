The villa stands right next to the jetty for the Lake Zurich liners. Maps

Directly on Lake Zurich, with private access and a lot of history: the former Schönau in Erlenbach is once again up for sale - but despite its luxury and location, no buyer has yet been found.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A former hotel villa from the 16th century in Erlenbach on Lake Zurich is once again being offered for sale as a luxurious private residence with exclusive furnishings.

The property was already up for sale in 2022 but failed to find a buyer and is now being marketed again with unchanged ownership.

The location directly next to a heavily frequented jetty is seen as a potential hurdle, while the price is likely to be in the double-digit million range. Show more

"A unique lifestyle on Lake Zurich, perfect for people looking for something special." These are the words currently being used to advertise a special property in Erlenbach, writes the Tages Anzeiger newspaper. The promise: Living right on the water - with lots of history and exclusive comfort.

The property in question is the former Schönau hotel and restaurant. The striking building with its protrusion over Lake Zurich dates back to the 16th century and was a popular restaurant until 2009. After its closure, the building was converted into a luxurious apartment.

"Today, the exclusive house combines history and modern comfort against a breathtaking lake backdrop," says the advertisement on Homegate.ch. The villa was extensively renovated in 2019. Its 576 square meters include a home cinema, a fitness area, a walk-in dressing room and private lake access via the garden.

Sale with a history

The property is being marketed by Leu & Partner Immobilien from Zurich and Lucerne. The company confirms: It is the Schönau directly next to the Erlenbach landing stage. The house was actually supposed to have been sold four years ago.

The view of Lake Zurich can be enjoyed from a roof terrace. Homegate

The villa was already on the market in 2022. At the time, "Blick" ran the headline that "Switzerland's most spectacular parlor" was for sale. But the advertisement disappeared again shortly afterwards - without a sale.

Why couldn't a buyer be found?

It remains unclear whether the owner backed out at the time or whether no buyer was found. One possible reason: the location right next to the jetty. In summer, ships dock there every hour - right in front of the villa's garden.

Today, the new estate agent is a little more open. The sale has been "put on hold" in the meantime. The owner is still the same as in 2022 and the house is still occupied. Now a new attempt is to follow - why remains unclear.

A specific price is not mentioned. According to the advertisement, it is "in the high double-digit range". This probably means several tens of millions of francs. Details are only available in personal discussions, writes Leu & Partner Immobilien.