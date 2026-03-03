Guido Graf resigned from office on Monday (archive photo) sda

Surprising departure in Lucerne: Former cantonal councillor Guido Graf is stepping down as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the WAS Social Insurance Center with immediate effect. The background to this is an external investigation, sensitive allegations regarding his conduct in office - and a criminal complaint.

Guido Graf headed the Board of Directors of the Lucerne Social Insurance Center for Economic, Labor and Social Affairs (WAS) for almost seven years. His mandate has now ended with immediate effect. As first reported by the "Luzerner Zeitung", the Lucerne government unexpectedly announced his resignation on Monday.

The official reason given for the move was "differing opinions" within the Board of Directors regarding the strategic direction and future management of the WAS. At the same time, an external and independent investigation was initiated. This is being carried out by the law firm Bratschi AG. Health and Social Director Michaela Tschuor speaks of "serious governance allegations" and announces results "in a few months".

Financial audit scrutinized compensation

The in-depth audit was triggered by a request from the Board of Directors at the end of 2024 for higher remuneration. Tschuor then commissioned the cantonal audit office to conduct a special investigation into remuneration.

The investigations apparently brought sensitive issues to light. For example, as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Graf is said to have given himself numerous individual operational orders and also signed them off himself. The responsible department is now examining a "clarification of the ordinance" in order to regulate responsibilities and approval processes more clearly in future. According to the department, members of the Board of Directors should generally perform strategic tasks, while operational activities should remain the exception.

Since the report has been available, corresponding individual assignments must be documented and the department must be informed periodically.

Expenses and travel between Pfaffnau and Lucerne

There are also unanswered questions regarding expenses, as the "Luzerner Zeitung" continues. According to the department, the previous regulation "led to interpretation and legal uncertainties". The focus is particularly on travel expenses between Graf's place of residence in Pfaffnau and his place of work in Lucerne. In principle, travel between home and work "may not be claimed".

Research shows that Graf is said to have claimed thousands of car kilometers, including the cost of a replacement car in at least one case. Although the Audit Office has decided not to demand repayment, the department is examining further steps. Tschuor refers to a written statement from the Board of Directors, which she describes as unsatisfactory.

The actual amount of compensation for 2023 and 2024 remains a secret for the time being. A request for disclosure was rejected on the grounds that the report was prepared before the principle of public disclosure came into force and was only intended for internal use. However, according to Tschuor, Graf's compensation will also end at the end of February with his resignation.

Criminal complaint by cantonal council commission

The pressure on the former health and social director had recently increased significantly. Members of the Board of Directors and employees of WAS are said to have complained about him to members of the government. Graf was also informed about the external investigation.

What's more, the Cantonal Council's Supervisory and Control Commission has filed a criminal complaint against Graf. Details are not yet public.

Graf rejects any pressure. When asked, he says that Michaela Tschuor did not pressure him to resign. "The social insurance center is important to me. For me, the focus is on ensuring that the strategic management remains in place." He did not want to comment on the criminal charges and the external investigation "due to the ongoing proceedings".