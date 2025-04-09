Former member of the Council of States Thomas Minder will not be standing for re-election in Schaffhausen. In a sharply worded flyer, he declares his withdrawal - and attacks everything and everyone.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thomas Minder has now officially announced that he will not be standing for re-election to the Council of States in June.

In a flyer, he massively criticizes Simon Stocker, the authorities and the media.

He praises the Federal Supreme Court - all other institutions get their comeuppance. Show more

Former member of the Council of States Thomas Minder has clarified his political future: he will definitely not stand again in the new elections in Schaffhausen scheduled for June 29. In a multi-page flyer, which is currently being distributed to households in the canton, he explains his withdrawal - and uses the opportunity for a sharp reckoning with his political environment, as the "Schaffhauser Nachrichten" writes.

"The Federal Supreme Court has decided to hold new elections, in which I will no longer take part," writes Minder. At the same time, he criticizes his former political opponent Simon Stocker (SP), the state chancellery, the cantonal government, the high court and the media.

He claims that the media deliberately concealed Stocker's controversial housing situation in order to push through his election and prevent his own re-election. He does not provide any concrete evidence in the flyer, but remains clear in his choice of words: "If something doesn't suit the journalists politically, it is not reported on, but swept under the carpet."

Complainant was Minder's election campaign assistant

The government councillor is not spared either. In his opinion, it had "failed miserably" by not suspending the election, even though there were doubts about Simon Stocker's political right of residence. Minder describes the Schaffhausen High Court, which had initially confirmed Stocker's election, as "amateurish and amateurish".

He only has words of praise for the Federal Supreme Court, which subsequently declared the election invalid and thus forced a new election. Finally, he accuses Stocker of declaring different residences for tax, civil and political purposes, thereby violating "fundamental logic".

Explosive: the complainant who initiated Stocker's dismissal was a sympathizer and campaign supporter of Thomas Minder. Research by "SonntagsBlick" has also revealed that the legal fees for the proceedings went to Claudio Kuster, a close confidant of Minder.

Kuster denies any connection to the invoices, which amount to around CHF 20,000. However, the revelations fuel the suspicion that the complainant is merely a front man. It is also unclear whether there is a connection with the media coverage and Minder's decision not to stand for election. Either way, it seems that Thomas Minder will not be making a political comeback in Bern.