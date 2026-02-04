Former Raiffeisen President Johannes Rüegg-Stürm is causing a stir in Ftan. Keystone / imago / Bildmontage blue News

In Ftan in the Lower Engadine, a construction project for affordable housing has failed for the time being. Twelve neighbors filed an objection - including former Raiffeisen President Johannes Rüegg-Stürm. The architect of the project reacted publicly and sharply criticized the objectors.

In Ftan GR, a project for affordable apartments has been blocked by objections.

Former Raiffeisen president Johannes Rüegg-Stürm is one of the objectors.

The architect of the project sharply criticizes second-home owners in particular. Show more

In the municipality of Ftan GR, a housing cooperative was to build affordable apartments for local families. However, the project was blocked by objections. As the "Tippinpoint" portal reports, a total of twelve neighbors lodged objections to the project. This means that no building permit has been granted for the time being.

According to the portal, the objectors include the former President of the Raiffeisen Banking Group Johannes Rüegg-Stürm (65), who owns a second home in the Lower Engadine.

Architect responds publicly

The architect of the project, Chasper Cadonau, vented his anger on social media. In a Facebook post, he wrote: "Why are you preventing the construction of our housing cooperative for our local families in Ftan? Congratulations, you have achieved your goal, there will be no building permit for the time being because of you!!!"

Cadonau's criticism of the public is directed in particular at second-home owners. According to "tippinpoint", he accuses them of only being here "to cause us problems".

Cadonau also writes: "We locals can be proud of our homeland, of our values, and we can defend them." He therefore calls on the municipality to show more courage and decisiveness in order to support the local population.

Earlier comments cause irritation

The decision is also causing displeasure among locals. At the beginning of 2025, a local resident toldBlick: "In a few years, this will be a big museum - the second-home owners will have peace and quiet and all the locals will be gone."

Additional criticism was sparked by the fact that Rüegg-Stürm had recently commented on the financial situation of the Upper Engadine hospital in the "Engadiner Post". There he said: "I am very attached to the region and, as a mountain dweller, have held both the Upper and Lower Engadin in high regard for over 50 years."

The appeal against the construction project was approved, however, and the project is now on ice. It remains to be seen what will happen next.