The Schwyz cantonal councillor Bernhard Diethelm. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Urs Flüeler

Former Schwyz cantonal councillor Bernhard Diethelm will have to answer to the Zurich High Court today, Wednesday. The Zurich District Court sentenced the former SVP politician to a conditional prison sentence in July 2023.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former Schwyz cantonal councillor Bernhard Diethelm will stand trial before the Zurich High Court today, Wednesday.

The Zurich public prosecutor in charge accuses Diethelm of assaulting a prostitute at an agreed meeting.

The Zurich District Court had sentenced Diethelm to a conditional prison sentence in July 2023, but acquitted him of several charges, such as endangering life.

What remained was a conviction for assault and possession and distribution of animal pornography.

Both the public prosecutor and Diethelm took the case to the High Court. Show more

The Zurich public prosecutor in charge accused Diethelm of assaulting a 26-year-old prostitute during an agreed meeting. The prosecutor demanded a prison sentence of four years for this at the district court.

However, the district court acquitted the now 41-year-old of several charges, such as endangering life. What remained was a conviction for assault and possession and distribution of animal pornography.

The man from Schwyz received a conditional prison sentence of eight months for this. The court also imposed a conditional fine of 120 daily rates of CHF 100 each. Both the public prosecutor and Diethelm took the case to the High Court.

No longer running in cantonal council elections

Diethelm's political career is probably definitely over because of the criminal proceedings. After his conviction in the first instance, he suspended his party membership under pressure from the SVP and initially continued as a non-party member of the Schwyz parliament.

In November 2023, however, he announced that he would no longer be standing for the elections in March 2024. Diethelm had been a member of the Schwyz Cantonal Council since 2016.

SDA