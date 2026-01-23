The investigation into a former Aargau SVP member of the cantonal parliament has led to a comprehensive indictment. Among other charges, he is accused of multiple counts of attempted murder and serious sexual offenses.

Here's what it's all about A former member of the Aargau cantonal parliament from the SVP is facing trial for serious sexual offenses.

The district attorney's office accuses the 57-year-old of rendering victims defenseless with knockout drops and then abusing them.

She is seeking a life sentence. Summary created with

Following an extensive investigation, the Aargau Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against a 57-year-old Swiss man. The man is accused of numerous serious crimes, including multiple counts of attempted murder, aggravated rape, sexual assault, sexual acts with children, and violations of the Narcotics Act and the Pornography Act.

The accused is a former SVP member of the Grand Council. The man has been in custody has been in pretrial detention since fall 2023.

The investigation was triggered by an incident that occurred on the night of September 4, 2023. The mother of a minor reportedly caught the suspect in the act and alerted the police. The man was arrested shortly thereafter at his residence.

Defenseless Victims Exploited

During the investigation, the public prosecutor’s office seized a large amount of evidence, including numerous data storage devices containing image and video files. According to the authorities, the analysis of this evidence led to clues pointing to additional suspected crimes, prompting an expansion of the investigation.

According to the indictment, the defendant is alleged to have secretly administered so-called “knockout drops” to women over an extended period of time. This is said to have rendered the victims in a state of deep unconsciousness, in which they were unable to defend themselves or exercise their own free will. The man is alleged to have exploited these situations for sexual acts and, in some cases, to have recorded them.

Circumstances: Detention Sought

The prosecution believes that the substances administered could have been life-threatening to the victims. It therefore accuses the defendant, among other things, of having accepted the possibility that the victims might die.

In addition, the man is alleged to have taken unauthorized photographs and videos of victims and other people in the vicinity of his residence. The Baden Public Prosecutor’s Office is seeking a life sentence as well as outpatient treatment to be provided throughout the term of imprisonment.

The case is now before the Baden District Court. Until a final judgment is rendered, the accused is presumed innocent.