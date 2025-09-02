Fritz Schiesser denies the allegations. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

The former President of the Council of States, Fritz Schiesser, spent almost two months in custody in the canton of Vaud. The judiciary is investigating a possible blackmail attempt - and Schiesser himself may have been the victim of a love scam.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fritz Schiesser spent almost two months in custody in the canton of Vaud.

The investigations revolve around a possible case of blackmail against the Sandoz Foundation.

Schiesser denies all allegations and speaks of a possible love scam. Show more

The former President of the Council of States, Fritz Schiesser (71), has been targeted by the judiciary. According to a report in the "NZZ am Sonntag" newspaper, the Glarus FDP politician spent almost two months in custody in the canton of Vaud. He was released at the end of July subject to conditions, as confirmed by the public prosecutor's office.

The case centers on the suspicion of attempted extortion. Several threatening letters are said to have been received by the billion-euro Sandoz family foundation between spring and fall 2024. Signed "Mr. X", the authors demanded money and threatened to publish confidential documents from the foundation.

Love acquaintance from the net

There is talk from Schiesser's circle that he himself could have been the victim of a love scam. The former top politician is said to have made an acquaintance online, to whom he transferred large sums of money over a long period of time. He is said to have lost almost his entire fortune in the process. This person is said to have collected confidential documents that were later used for the blackmail.

Because Schiesser was formerly President of the Sandoz Foundation, the public prosecutor's office is investigating whether he could be involved in the events - possibly even as an accomplice. He himself firmly rejects this. "I deny all the acts of which I am accused," he told the NZZ am Sonntag in writing.

People close to him consider it impossible that he was deliberately involved in an attempt at blackmail. The former President of the Council of States is presumed innocent.