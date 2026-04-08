A former prison employee smuggled drug parcels into Pöschwies. (symbolic picture) Keystone

A former prison employee has admitted to the Dielsdorf ZH district court that he smuggled drugs into the Pöschwies prison. However, he only claims to have been a carrier. He was not involved in a drug ring.

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The 64-year-old was himself a guard at Pöschwies prison. On Wednesday, however, he had to answer to the Dielsdorf district court as a defendant. He is accused of a gang-related crime against the Narcotics Act.

In court, he admitted that he had accepted packages of drugs and placed them in the prison. However, there had never been a direct handover and he had never had any contact with the inmates.

The money was always included with the parcels. "For me, that was always too little compared to the risk I was taking," he said. He also claims not to have known what the exact contents of the parcels were. "They were always very well packed and sealed."