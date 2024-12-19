The foul odor has spread throughout the city. Alertswiss

On Thursday morning, there is a heavy odor over Basel. The reason is a fire at the Wolf goods station.

Sven Ziegler

There is a foul smell over the city of Basel on Thursday morning. The reason for this is a fire at the Wolf freight station, as the canton writes on the Alertswiss warning app.

The fire is causing a strong, unpleasant odor in the city area. The population should therefore close windows and doors and switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems.

The population does not need to take any special measures. There is no danger.