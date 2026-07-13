On Sunday evening, four passenger cars were involved in a traffic accident on Oberalpstrasse in Flims, GR. Six adults were injured and taken to hospitals for examination. The road remained closed for about two and a half hours.

Road Closed for Over 2 Hours Four Cars Crash in Flims, GR – Six Injured

Here's what it's all about Four passenger cars collided on Oberalpstrasse in Flims on Sunday evening.

Six adults were injured and taken to hospitals in Chur and Ilanz.

The road was closed for about two and a half hours; police are investigating the cause of the accident. Summary created with

Six people were injured in a traffic accident in Flims, GR, on Sunday evening. A total of four passenger cars were involved in the accident on Oberalpstrasse.

The collision occurred shortly before 7 p.m. between the Flims West exit and the town of Staderas, according to a statement released Monday by the Graubünden Cantonal Police.

Six adults were taken by the Chur Rescue Service and the Surselva Emergency Medical Service to hospitals in Chur and Ilanz for evaluation. The police did not provide any information about the severity of the injuries.

In addition to the emergency medical services, the Flims Fire Department, the Graubünden Civil Engineering Office, a towing service, a first responder, and several patrols from the Graubünden Cantonal Police were on the scene.

During the rescue, recovery, and accident investigation, the Oberalp Road remained completely closed for about two and a half hours. The Graubünden Cantonal Police have launched an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident.