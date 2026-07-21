This summer, numerous Federal Councilors will attend an August 1 brunch at a farm. Four members are currently traveling through rural regions.

Federal President Guy Parmelin will once again attend a 1 August brunch at a farm. The photo shows him and his wife Caroline in Schwarzsee, Fribourg, in 2023. (File photo)

Four members of the Federal Council are attending August 1 National Day brunches at a farm. The events are intended to foster connections, share knowledge, and provide insights into the daily life of farmers.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin is visiting the Stross farm in Hildisrieden, Lucerne, the Swiss Farmers’ Union announced on Tuesday. Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider is visiting the Les Ravières farm in Boécourt, Jura, in her home canton, while Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis is visiting the Zimmermann farm in Düdingen, Fribourg. The Neuhaus Farm in Biembach in the Emmental region of Bern (BE) will welcome Beat Jans, head of the Department of Justice and Police.

Many farms supplement their brunches with guided tours, activities for children, and other offerings related to daily farm life, the report added. Regional specialties such as fresh bread, cheese and meat products, homemade jams, and seasonal fruits and vegetables are served.