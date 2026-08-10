Two explosions caused a stir in Schaffhausen on Monday evening. A fire had broken out near the freight yard. Three firefighters were injured.

Here's what it's all about On Monday evening, a major fire broke out in Schaffhausen on Fulachstrasse at the intersection with Ebnatstrasse, near the freight yard.

There were two explosions, and a barn was destroyed. The cause is still unclear.

The fire has been brought under control. Three firefighters were injured. Summary created with

A major fire destroyed an empty barn near the freight yard in Schaffhausen on Monday evening. Shortly after the fire broke out, two explosions occurred. Four firefighters were injured, according to the Schaffhausen police.

Initial reports indicated that three people had been injured and had to be taken to the hospital. The fire on Fulachstrasse was reported shortly before 8:00 p.m., the statement continued. The building was located on Fulachstrasse at the intersection with Ebnatstrasse, near the freight yard.

By the time emergency responders arrived, the building was already fully engulfed in flames. The fire department quickly brought the fire under control and largely prevented the flames from spreading extensively to the immediately adjacent properties. Some of these properties were partially damaged.

The cause of the two explosions is under investigation. The cause of the fire is also not yet known. The police did not initially provide any information on the extent of the property damage. They have launched an investigation. The operation caused temporary traffic disruptions.