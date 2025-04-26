A total of four people are injured in the accident. Kantonspolizei Zürich

Two cars crashed in Herrliberg ZH on Friday evening. One person was seriously injured and three others were slightly injured.

Sven Ziegler

Shortly before 10:45 p.m., a 25-year-old man was driving on Seestrasse in Herrliberg ZH in the direction of Meilen. At property no. 143, his vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane for unknown reasons and collided head-on with an oncoming car carrying three people.

According to the Zurich cantonal police, the 45-year-old driver of the oncoming vehicle was seriously injured and his two passengers were slightly injured. The driver of the car traveling in the direction of Meilen was slightly injured.

The injured persons received initial medical treatment at the scene and were then taken to hospital by ambulance. Due to the accident, the Seestrasse had to be closed to all traffic until around 11:45 pm.

The local fire departments set up a detour and the exact cause of the accident is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Zurich cantonal police in collaboration with the public prosecutor's office.

Together with the Zurich cantonal police, two ambulances from Männedorf Hospital, the Meilen municipal police, the Meilen and Herrliberg fire departments, the Männedorf-Uetikon fire department, the responsible public prosecutor and a private towing company were deployed.