Bild: Keystone

Four men have been arrested in the canton of Glarus on explosives charges. During house searches, the police found large quantities of explosives, weapons and narcotics.

The three Swiss and one German, aged between 17 and 55, were taken into police custody in a coordinated operation on Monday and Tuesday, as reported by the Glarus cantonal police on Tuesday evening.

The men are suspected of being responsible for eight night-time explosions of explosive devices in street galleries and tunnels in the municipality of Glarus South between June 1 and July 29.

