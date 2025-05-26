Apparently struggling with a security breach: Solothurn remand prison. Kanton Solothurn

In Solothurn, four prisoners on remand managed to escape from prison on Sunday - in the middle of their regular day-to-day activities. The police are looking for the men.

Dominik Müller

Late on Sunday afternoon, four people managed to escape from Solothurn remand prison. The escape took place in the prison wing during the regular stay in the common rooms outside the cell, writes the Solothurn State Chancellery in a press release.

The four men who escaped were in early release as part of criminal proceedings for property offenses, namely burglary. The manhunt has so far been unsuccessful.

No persons were injured during the escape. The course of events and the circumstances of the escape are being analyzed. The Prison Service has taken immediate measures. Further details are not possible for reasons of operational safety.