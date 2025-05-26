  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Manhunt underway Four men break out of Solothurn prison

Dominik Müller

26.5.2025

Apparently struggling with a security breach: Solothurn remand prison.
Apparently struggling with a security breach: Solothurn remand prison.
Kanton Solothurn

In Solothurn, four prisoners on remand managed to escape from prison on Sunday - in the middle of their regular day-to-day activities. The police are looking for the men.

26.05.2025, 16:59

26.05.2025, 17:01

Late on Sunday afternoon, four people managed to escape from Solothurn remand prison. The escape took place in the prison wing during the regular stay in the common rooms outside the cell, writes the Solothurn State Chancellery in a press release.

The four men who escaped were in early release as part of criminal proceedings for property offenses, namely burglary. The manhunt has so far been unsuccessful.

No persons were injured during the escape. The course of events and the circumstances of the escape are being analyzed. The Prison Service has taken immediate measures. Further details are not possible for reasons of operational safety.