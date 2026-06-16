A room in an asylum shelter in the canton of Uri. The National Council wants three Maghreb countries and Egypt to be classified as safe countries of origin under asylum law. (File photo) Keystone

The National Council wants to tighten Swiss asylum practices. With the support of a center-right majority, it voted to classify four North African countries as safe countries of origin. Turkey, however, was excluded.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The National Council has adopted an SVP motion that seeks to classify Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia as safe countries of origin.

Turkey was removed from the motion and will not be included on the list.

The Federal Council had rejected the motion but was outvoted by a clear majority in the National Council. Show more

Four countries in North Africa are to be newly classified as safe countries of origin under asylum law. The National Council has approved a motion by the SVP parliamentary group to this effect. However, it did not want to include Turkey among the safe countries of origin.

Specifically, Egypt and the three Maghreb states—Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia—are to be considered safe countries of origin. On Tuesday, the National Council voted by a clear majority in favor of the SVP’s motion, against the will of the Federal Council. It removed Turkey from the motion.

Pascal Schmid (SVP/TG) argued that these five countries offer protection from persecution. According to the SVP, the EU has declared Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia to be safe countries of origin. As a member of the Council of Europe, Turkey is bound by the European Court of Human Rights and the European Convention on Human Rights.

Finally, Algeria could be classified as safe overall. While some areas are critical, Algerians could be returned without issue to other, stable regions.