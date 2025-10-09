Four of the 36 F-35 fighter aircraft ordered for Switzerland will undergo final assembly and testing at Ruag's Emmen LU site. It is being examined how the armaments company can develop into a European center for military aviation.
The Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) is supporting the so-called Rigi project, as Ruag and the DDPS announced on Thursday at a joint media conference at Payerne military airport in the canton of Vaud.
Through the final assembly and testing of the four F-35s, Ruag is building up significant safety-relevant knowledge regarding operation, maintenance and upkeep, according to the defense contractor. This knowledge would make it possible to ensure the long-term operational readiness of the Swiss Air Force and substantially strengthen Switzerland's security.
The fact that Ruag has received this trust from Lockheed Martin, the US government, Armasuisse and the DDPS is a strong commitment to the operational capability of the armaments group.