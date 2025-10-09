The F-35 (front) is to replace the ageing F/A-18 in the Swiss Air Force. (archive picture) Keystone

Four of the new F-35 fighter jets for Switzerland will not be assembled in the USA, but in Emmen, Lucerne. Ruag is to develop into Europe's military competence center.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Four of the 36 F-35 fighter jets ordered by Switzerland will undergo final assembly and testing at Ruag in Emmen.

The "Rigi" project is intended to develop Ruag into a European center for military aviation and is supported by the DDPS.

By working on the F-35, Ruag aims to acquire security-related expertise that will strengthen the operational readiness and security of the Swiss Air Force in the long term. Show more

Four of the 36 F-35 fighter aircraft ordered for Switzerland will undergo final assembly and testing at Ruag's Emmen LU site. It is being examined how the armaments company can develop into a European center for military aviation.

The Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) is supporting the so-called Rigi project, as Ruag and the DDPS announced on Thursday at a joint media conference at Payerne military airport in the canton of Vaud.

Through the final assembly and testing of the four F-35s, Ruag is building up significant safety-relevant knowledge regarding operation, maintenance and upkeep, according to the defense contractor. This knowledge would make it possible to ensure the long-term operational readiness of the Swiss Air Force and substantially strengthen Switzerland's security.

The fact that Ruag has received this trust from Lockheed Martin, the US government, Armasuisse and the DDPS is a strong commitment to the operational capability of the armaments group.