A store owner was attacked by four women in Erlisbach SO on Sunday. (archive picture) sda

Four unknown women robbed a store in Erlisbach SO. The owner was injured. The police are now looking for witnesses.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A store owner was attacked by four women in Erlisbach SO on Sunday.

He was slightly injured.

The police are looking for witnesses. Show more

On Sunday afternoon, a store owner in Erlinsbach SO was assaulted and robbed by four unknown women. The man was slightly injured and had to be taken to hospital.

The perpetrators gained access to a store on Aarauerstrasse at around 4 p.m. on May 24, 2026 and attacked the owner. They then fled on foot in the direction of the village square with the stolen goods.

According to the police, the four women had already been in the store several times the previous day. The Solothurn cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office have launched an investigation and are looking for witnesses.

Anyone who made suspicious observations at the weekend or who can provide information about the perpetrators is asked to call 032 627 81 17.