Kantonspolizei Basel-Landschaft

Following a fire in a commercial property in Bubendorf BL, the police are investigating possible arson. Four young men have been arrested and the public prosecutor's office has requested pre-trial detention.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire broke out in a commercial property on Wattwerkstrasse in Bubendorf, involving a large-scale fire department operation.

The cause of the fire is unclear; according to the police, arson cannot be ruled out.

Four young men were arrested and the public prosecutor's office has requested pre-trial detention. Show more

A fire broke out in a commercial property on Wattwerkstrasse in Bubendorf on Tuesday. According to the Basel-Landschaft police, the extinguishing work was completed at around 9 pm. Around 150 members of several fire departments were deployed during the acute phase.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing. Police specialists have begun investigations. As things stand, arson cannot be ruled out, according to the press release.

The police arrested four young men in connection with the fire. The Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor's office has opened proceedings against the suspects. In addition, pre-trial detention has been requested from the competent compulsory measures court.

The authorities are not currently providing any further information on the alleged perpetrators or the background to the fire.

The police are looking for witnesses. Anyone who made observations in the area of Wattwerkstrasse or who may have made video recordings of people or vehicles is asked to contact the operations control center in Liestal on 061 553 35 35.

The persons arrested are presumed innocent.