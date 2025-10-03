The new corona variant "Frankenstein" is spreading Philip Dulian/dpa

The Omikron variant XFG has been circulating in Switzerland and Europe for weeks. It is called "Frankenstein" because of its composition of two lines. Experts see no cause for concern.

Valérie Passello

The coronavirus also returns with the cold season. The Omikron variant XFG is spreading in Europe and Switzerland.

The name "Frankenstein" refers to the monster invented by the writer Mary Shelley. In her novel, a Swiss scientist creates a living being from parts of dead flesh. As the XFG variant is a recombination of the earlier LF.7 and LP.8.1.2 variants, this nickname was obvious.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has included XFG on its list of observed variants since the end of June. The reason for this is that it is considered to be more contagious. According to experts, however, the variant has not yet shown a more severe course of the disease compared to previous Omikron versions.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) is also observing an increasing spread of the virus in Europe. At the same time, it points out that the burden on hospitals has so far remained low.

Switzerland is no exception. The XFG variant is also circulating here. It is spreading faster than previous variants, but is not considered more dangerous. "The viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater has stabilized after a slight increase in recent weeks. Currently, it is mainly the XFG variant that is detected in wastewater," according to the FOPH's information portal on communicable diseases.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms include fever, headache, aching muscles, cough and sore throat. Infectiologist Alessandro Diana told RTS that patients have presented with a cold, sore throat and muscle or back pain.

Several scientific media also describe a typical symptom: a raspy, hoarse or weak voice combined with a severe sore throat. The sudden change in voice could be an early warning signal, according to the specialist portal "Sciencepost".

However, this is no cause for alarm: There is currently no congestion in Swiss hospitals and Covid is likely to develop into a seasonal respiratory illness like the flu.

Should you get vaccinated?

Nevertheless, there is currently no cause for concern. Swiss hospitals are not reporting any congestion. Experts assume that Covid will increasingly develop into a seasonal respiratory disease like the flu.

According to Alessandro Diana, the existing vaccines are also effective against the XFG variant. Vaccination is primarily recommended for people at risk. This includes people aged 65 and over in order to reduce the age-related higher risk of severe cases. It is also recommended for people aged 16 and over with certain chronic diseases or trisomy 21.

Pregnant women are also recommended to be vaccinated. This is to better protect themselves and their children from the slightly increased risk of severe cases and possible pregnancy complications.