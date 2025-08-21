The couple Kai Remmers/dpa-tmn

Fraudsters are gaining access to apartments in Basel with fake letters and vests in the look of the IWB. The police warn against the duo and point out a second scam in which passers-by are asked for money on the street.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Basel, a couple wearing IWB vests and forged letters are pretending to be ticket inspectors.

A second scam involves passers-by who are allegedly deceived with a bank transfer.

The police advise vigilance and recommend calling 117 immediately if in doubt. Show more

The Basel-Stadt cantonal police are warning of a current series of scams. A couple is gaining access to private homes with IWB logo vests and forged letters. Under the pretext of reading an electricity meter or checking the water connection, the perpetrators demand entry - but their real target is valuables.

According to the police, this is a well-known scam: "Time and again, criminals pretend to be tradesmen, government employees or utility company staff in order to gain access to homes." However, genuine employees of Industrielle Werke Basel (IWB) would always show an official ID card. In case of doubt, this can be checked via the IWB hotline (+41 61 275 51 11).

The police recommend: Never let anyone into your home without an appointment and without checking. Check IDs at your leisure, call the organization yourself if you are unsure and keep the door closed during this time. Suspicious situations should be reported immediately via the emergency number 117.

Another scam has also emerged

In addition to the "IWB couple", the police are also dealing with a second scam: young men and women are currently approaching passers-by on the street. They pretend to have lost their bank card or to urgently need cash for an onward journey. To gain trust, they show supposed bank transfer receipts on their smartphones - but the money is not repaid. The money of those willing to help is lost.

The same applies here: never hand over cash to strangers and never make money withdrawals on demand. Personal data such as IBAN or address must not be passed on. Anyone who wants to help should inform the police (117) or the ambulance service (144).

The cantonal police call on people to report even minor suspicions and to inform elderly relatives and neighbors in particular about the current scams. This will prevent other people from becoming victims. Anyone who has already been taken in should report the incident to the nearest police station.