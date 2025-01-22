Fraudsters send supposed parcel service screenshots with fraudulent intent. Cybercrimepolice.ch

Fraudsters have developed a new scam: Using fake parcel service websites, they steal credit card or eBanking data from sellers on classified ad platforms.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Criminals lure sellers with fake websites to steal sensitive data.

Offenders use fake parcel services and deceptively genuine links.

Report suspicious links, do not share sensitive data without checking. Show more

Fraudsters are increasingly using classified ad platforms to pose as prospective buyers and deceive unsuspecting sellers. They offer to process the purchase via a supposed parcel service, targeting sensitive data such as credit card information or e-banking access data.

The authorities are now also issuing a warning on the cybercrime platform. According to the report, the perpetrators specifically search for advertisements and contact sellers via the platform before shifting communication to WhatsApp. They then send screenshots of fake websites that look deceptively similar to genuine parcel service platforms such as Swiss Post.

Victims are directed to the fake website with a link or QR code. Depending on the payment method, the fraudsters try to steal credit card information or e-banking data.

React immediately to fraud

They use credit card data to carry out unauthorized transactions, while eBanking access data allows them to access accounts and withdraw money. They also bypass security measures such as two-factor authentication by intercepting the codes sent by the financial institution.

The police recommend forwarding suspicious links or QR codes to Cybercrimepolice.ch. In addition, links should never be clicked on without checking that they are legitimate. Suspicious websites should also be reported and sensitive data should never be entered.

If data has already been entered, the police recommend having cards and accounts blocked immediately. In addition, a report should be made to the relevant cantonal police.