Fraudsters warn of identity theft in an email.

The Zurich cantonal police are warning of a new scam: cyber criminals are claiming that the contactless payment method TWINT can only be used if verification is carried out using the visible button.

The Zurich cantonal police warn of a new scam.

Cyber criminals are warning about loss of identity in an attempt to obtain bank details.

Using a fake website, the fraudsters ask the people concerned to disclose personal data such as their name, telephone number and bank details in various steps. Show more

A new scam is doing the rounds: cyber criminals send out an email informing people that identity theft has increased considerably in recent years. The reason for this is said to be the increasingly widespread use of digital payment options and financial services.

The fraudsters also claim that the TWINT applications can only continue to be used if the TWINT ID is verified immediately using the visible button.

On the fake website, the fraudsters ask the persons concerned to disclose personal data such as their name, telephone number and bank details in various steps. In the course of the alleged verification process, they are asked for the SMS code and PIN code sent to them.

The victims receive the SMS code because the fraudsters attempt to link a new device to the existing TWINT account and confirm the process with this code.

As soon as the fraudsters have received the SMS code, they complete the device change. As a result, those affected lose access to their TWINT account.

Data released - what now?

If you have released your data, you should immediately change the password for your TWINT account and accounts with the same login details. Inform your bank immediately and have your bank/debit card blocked. You should then report the incident to the police in your area.