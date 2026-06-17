One in ten people consider it very likely, and another third consider it likely, that they themselves will become victims of an online attack. (Stock image) Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

A former employee of the unemployment insurance agency is alleged to have passed on confidential personal data to fraudsters. The fraudsters are said to have used this information to conduct business under false identities. The case is now before the Zurich District Court.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you After years of investigation, the Zurich Public Prosecutor’s Office has charged several individuals in connection with an alleged identity fraud ring that is said to have misused data from the unemployed.

A former employee of the unemployment insurance agency is alleged to have passed on personal data that was reportedly used for approximately 50 fraudulent bank account openings, loan applications, and merchandise orders.

The alleged damages amount to approximately 400,000 francs. Show more

The Zurich Public Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against several individuals with the Zurich District Court in early June 2026, as it stated in a press release on Wednesday. The defendants are accused of misusing the personal data of unemployed individuals to order goods and apply for loans and credit cards under false identities.

The offenses include, among others, commercial fraud, forgery of documents, and identity theft.

According to the investigation, a 38-year-old Swiss woman, who is said to have previously worked for the Canton of Zurich’s unemployment insurance agency, is alleged to have unlawfully obtained access to personal data and copies of identification documents belonging to insured individuals in 2021 and 2022. She is alleged to have passed this information on to two other main suspects.

Main Defendants Had Help

They are a 40-year-old Swiss man and a 48-year-old Cuban man. According to the indictment, the two men are alleged to have used the obtained data to open bank accounts, take out loans, or order luxury watches under false identities in approximately 50 cases. To conceal their activities, they are alleged to have redirected correspondence and shipments to various addresses under their control and intercepted the packages there.

They are alleged to have been assisted by about half a dozen co-defendants. These individuals are said to have made their mailboxes available or accepted deliveries and subsequently forwarded them to the main defendants.

Total damages: 400,000 Swiss francs

The investigation has been conducted jointly by the Zurich-Limmat Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Zurich City Police since October 2022. Due to the high number of victims—around 40—the estimated total damages of approximately 400,000 francs, and international connections, the case proved to be particularly time-consuming and complex, according to the press release. In total, the investigations targeted just under a dozen individuals.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office charges the three main suspects—depending on their individual involvement—with various criminal offenses. These include, in particular, commercial fraud, forgery of documents, breach of official secrecy, unauthorized access to a data processing system, and multiple instances of identity theft.

Cuban No Longer in the Country

While charges were filed against the 38-year-old Swiss woman and the 40-year-old Swiss man, the proceedings against the 48-year-old Cuban had to be suspended in March 2026. According to the public prosecutor’s office, he is no longer in Switzerland.

Charges have also been filed against some of the co-defendants; in other cases, final penalty orders have already been issued. Another case against a co-defendant is currently pending before the Zurich High Court.

With the filing of the indictment, jurisdiction over the case has been transferred to the Zurich District Court. The public prosecutor’s office intends to present its sentencing recommendations only during the main trial. According to the authorities, the majority of the defendants have largely admitted to the charges.

All defendants are presumed innocent until the proceedings are legally concluded.