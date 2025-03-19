photo

A freerider has been missing on Piz Corvatsch since Tuesday. Now he has been found dead.

Sven Ziegler

On Tuesday afternoon, a freerider was reported missing to the Graubünden cantonal police.

After the 26-year-old Italian, who lives in Switzerland, failed to arrive at the meeting point at the Corvatsch middle station as agreed, his wife alerted Rega.

During their search flight, the Rega crew found the man in the steep terrain away from the slope. He was rescued in a winch operation and resuscitated - but without success. The casualty had fallen around 300 meters over rocks. Heli Bernina AG was deployed with the Graubünden cantonal police and mountain rescuers from the SAC to investigate the incident.