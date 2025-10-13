The driver attracted negative attention on the A3. KEYSTONE

A 41-year-old driver caused a stir on the A3 in the Linth plain by flashing his headlights, making risky maneuvers and causing a crash. He has now been legally convicted - and will have to dig deep into his pockets.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 41-year-old man was driving on the A3 in heavy traffic with his headlights flashing and at a dangerously close distance.

After a risky right-hand overtaking maneuver, he collided with another car.

The court sentenced him to a fine of CHF 10,500 and costs. Show more

On Whit Sunday in 2024, there was heavy traffic on the A3 highway near Filzbach GL in the direction of Zurich. However, a 41-year-old driver ignored this - and put other road users under considerable pressure with his aggressive driving style.

According to a legally binding penalty order issued by the public prosecutor's office in Schwyz, the man repeatedly flashed his headlights in the overtaking lane at a car in front of him to move out of his lane. When the other driver did not give way, the 41-year-old drove close behind him.

He later encountered the same vehicle again in the canton of Schwyz - this time he overtook on the right, narrowly swerved into the lane and caused an accident with the other car. Property damage was caused to both vehicles.

Man has been convicted before

The public prosecutor's office of the canton of Schwyz stated that the driver had created "a serious risk to the safety of other road users". Accordingly, he was found guilty of several deliberate gross violations of traffic regulations - including insufficient distance, overtaking on the right and lack of consideration when changing lanes.

In addition, the man had already been convicted in the Zurich area in 2023. At that time, he received a conditional fine of ten daily rates of CHF 90 each - this has now been revoked. The current penalty order states: "Due to his behavior, it must be assumed that he will commit further crimes."

The consequences are steep: the man must pay a total of 120 daily rates of 70 francs each and a fine of 120 francs. In addition, there are procedural costs of almost 2,000 francs. This brings the total fine to 10,500 francs. If the hooligan does not pay, he faces a substitute custodial sentence.

The penalty order is legally binding.