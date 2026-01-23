The municipality of Marly is waiving fees for attending the German-language school in Freiburg for the time being. Following protests, the implementation of the fees has been suspended—how the costs will be allocated in the future, however, remains to be seen.

The town of Marly is located just south of the city of Freiburg and has a population of about 9,000.

Here's what it's all about The municipality of Marly is suspending the planned fees for the German-language regional school for the 2026–27 school year for the time being. The reason is the pending decision on an appeal against the measure.

Originally, families were to pay 1,500 francs per child per year starting with the upcoming school year. The municipality hoped this would save it about 70,000 francs due to its strained financial situation.

Affected parents welcomed the postponement but do not consider the conflict resolved. They are calling for permanent, free German-language schooling and an amendment to the school regulations. Summary created with

The municipality of Marly in the canton of Fribourg has decided, for the time being, not to charge fees for attending the German-language regional school in the city of Fribourg starting next school year. The municipal council is thus suspending the controversial fee for now, after the decision had met with fierce opposition in recent months. However, the question of who will bear the costs in the future remains unresolved. This is reported by the “Freiburger Nachrichten.”

The debate was sparked by a municipal resolution passed in late 2025. At that time, Marly decided to abolish the free German-language school education that had been in place for decades. Starting in the 2026–27 school year, families would have had to cover a portion of the school costs: 1,500 francs per child per year if the child attended the German-language regional school in Fribourg. Until then, the municipality had covered virtually all of the costs.

The municipality cited its strained financial situation and planned cost-cutting measures as the reason for the move. In total, this was expected to save approximately 70,000 francs. The municipal council also emphasized that the decision was not directed against the German language.

The decision was met with widespread bewilderment

According to the *Freiburger Nachrichten*, the free program had been in place since the 1960s. At that time, Marly had assured new employees of the pharmaceutical company Ciba-Geigy that their children could be taught in their first language. Today, about 100 students from Marly attend the German-language regional school in Freiburg. The German-speaking population accounts for about 18 percent of the municipality’s residents.

The decision was met with great bewilderment by the affected families. They jointly filed an appeal with the Saanebezirk District Office and launched a petition against the decision. At the same time, a postulate was submitted to the General Council.

The parents told the *Freiburger Nachrichten* that they had deliberately chosen their place of residence because of the free German-language education. The new fees would place an additional burden of several thousand francs per year on families with multiple children. Some said they would have to consider moving or changing schools. They also criticized the municipality’s lack of transparency and called for at least a transitional arrangement for children already enrolled in school.

Conflict Not Over

For now, the municipal council has decided not to introduce the fees for the 2026–27 school year. The reason is the ongoing uncertainty, as the district office’s decision on the appeal is still pending. Only after that will the municipality decide whether the municipality or the families will bear the costs in the future.

The working group of affected parents told the *Freiburger Nachrichten* that they welcomed the temporary suspension as a relief. At the same time, it emphasized that this does not mean the conflict is over. It continues to call for a change to the school regulations and a permanent solution to ensure that German-language schooling in Marly remains free of charge in the long term.

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