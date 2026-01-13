A 14-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries at Langenthal freight station in the canton of Bern on Tuesday night. According to initial findings, he boarded a parked freight train and suffered an electric shock.
He could only be recovered dead, as the Emmental-Oberaargau regional public prosecutor's office and the Bern cantonal police jointly announced on Tuesday evening.
The deceased was an Eritrean citizen and lived in the canton of Bern.
Another boy injured
Another teenager was also involved in the accident. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. The Bern cantonal police are now investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.
After the accident report was received by the police shortly after 2.20 a.m., various emergency services were deployed: in addition to the police, the public prosecutor's office and the ambulance, the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Bern, the Langenthal fire department, SBB employees and the Care Team of the Canton of Bern.