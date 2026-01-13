A teenage boy has died in an accident at a freight station. (archive picture) Bild: Axel Heimken/dpa

Tragedy in the canton of Bern: a teenager boarded a freight train in Langenthal BE at night and suffered a fatal electric shock.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A teenager suffered a fatal accident in Langenthal BE on Monday night.

The 14-year-old boarded a freight train parked in a goods station and suffered an electric shock.

He could only be recovered dead.

Another teenager was injured and had to be treated in hospital. Show more

A 14-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries at Langenthal freight station in the canton of Bern on Tuesday night. According to initial findings, he boarded a parked freight train and suffered an electric shock.

He could only be recovered dead, as the Emmental-Oberaargau regional public prosecutor's office and the Bern cantonal police jointly announced on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was an Eritrean citizen and lived in the canton of Bern.

Another boy injured

Another teenager was also involved in the accident. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance. The Bern cantonal police are now investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.

After the accident report was received by the police shortly after 2.20 a.m., various emergency services were deployed: in addition to the police, the public prosecutor's office and the ambulance, the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Bern, the Langenthal fire department, SBB employees and the Care Team of the Canton of Bern.