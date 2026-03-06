Criticism of the investigation into the fire disaster in Crans-Montana also comes from France. Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott

Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, which claimed the lives of nine French people, a high-ranking delegation from Paris is traveling to Switzerland. Talks are planned in Valais and Bern.

France is particularly affected, as 9 of the dead and 25 of the 115 injured are French citizens.

At a meeting at the French embassy in Bern, criticism from French victims' families regarding the release of Jacques Moretti is also likely to be discussed. Show more

According to a report in the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung", a high-ranking French delegation will be traveling to Switzerland from Friday to deal with the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. Meetings are planned with representatives of the authorities in Valais and Bern. The focus will be on questions of victim support and possible compensation - but the status of the investigations is also likely to be a topic of discussion.

Most of the foreign victims of the fire disaster come from France: 9 dead and 25 of the 115 injured. According to the report, the French delegation includes two national government coordinators for victim support and the French ambassador in Bern.

According to the NZZ, the delegation will first visit Valais. Meetings are planned there with the President of the Valais government Mathias Reynard and cantonal officials. The French representatives are to be informed about the canton's support for victims and relatives.

The delegation will then travel to the Federal Office of Justice in Bern. There, the guests will be explained the basics of the Swiss legal system, such as criminal law and liability issues.

Criticism of investigations is also likely to be a topic

According to the report, the most important meeting is scheduled for Saturday at the French embassy in Bern. In addition to Swiss authorities, representatives of insurance companies and victims' organizations are also expected to attend.

The investigations in Valais are also likely to be a topic of discussion. Following the fire disaster, the public prosecutor's office in Paris launched its own investigation in parallel with the Swiss investigation - a common procedure in the case of fatal accidents involving French victims abroad.

Most recently, families of French victims criticized the release of bar operator Jacques Moretti from custody.