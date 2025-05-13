Last week, French tanks caused a stir on the A13 highway. The unusual convoy was part of a planned maneuver between the Swiss army and French troops.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you French Leclerc tanks drove along the A13 in Graubünden in May.

The reason for this was a bilateral exercise with the 1st armored battalion.

Further joint maneuvers in Switzerland are planned for autumn. Show more

Anyone driving on the A13 highway in the canton of Graubünden last Friday might not have believed their eyes: several French main battle tanks were driving along Swiss roads. Photos of them quickly circulated on military forums and sparked speculation: Were they tests? Or even a new armaments project?

The answer is much simpler - and completely harmless. As the army informed the "Aargauer Zeitung" when asked, this is an approved and coordinated maneuver as part of a bilateral exercise with France.

Specifically, around 100 French soldiers are training together with the Swiss armored battalion 1. The troops come from the 501e Régiment de Chars de Combat and the 13e Régiment du Génie and are practicing on the Hinterrhein (Graubünden) and Wichlen (Glarus) firing ranges as part of the annual refresher course.

Further maneuvers planned for autumn

Leclerc tanks and Griffon vehicles are among the vehicles used.

The movements are carried out by rail and road, accompanied by the military police. The A13 highway between Domat/Ems and Hinterrhein was closed for several hours on May 8 for this purpose. A further closure is planned for May 27.

Additional bilateral maneuvers are also planned for the autumn. For example, the mechanized Battalion 17 will train with the French 5e Régiment de Dragons in October, while in November the Swiss Artillery Division 1 will train together with the 40e Régiment d'Artillerie in the Simplon region.

Further troop deployments of French units through Switzerland are planned, according to the army.