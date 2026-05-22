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Man arrested Frenchman (21) drives his car into a jewelry store in Crans-Montana and steals watches

SDA

22.5.2026 - 08:34

A police officer from the Valais cantonal police dog squad was able to arrest the man after a search operation.
A police officer from the Valais cantonal police dog squad was able to arrest the man after a search operation.
KAPO VS

A 21-year-old Frenchman has been arrested after breaking into a jewelry store in Crans-Montana VS.

Keystone-SDA

22.05.2026, 08:34

22.05.2026, 08:51

A 21-year-old Frenchman has been arrested after a burglary in a jewelry store in Crans-Montana VS. The man had previously smashed up the store's display with a stolen vehicle and stolen several luxury watches, as reported by the Valais cantonal police on Friday.

The burglary occurred on Wednesday evening, shortly before midnight. The vehicle had previously been stolen in the region, according to the statement. The vehicle used by the suspected perpetrator was discovered abandoned in the village of Icogne VS after a traffic accident. A police officer from the Valais cantonal police dog squad was able to arrest the man after a search operation.

The 21-year-old Frenchman was taken into custody. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation, it added.

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