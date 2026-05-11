  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Orsières VS Frenchman (38) falls to his death while hiking in Valais

Dominik Müller

11.5.2026

The fatal accident occurred on the ascent to the Col du Bonhomme.
The fatal accident occurred on the ascent to the Col du Bonhomme.
Kapo Wallis

On Saturday, a hiker in Valais fell to his death on the ascent to the Col du Bonhomme. He sustained fatal injuries.

11.05.2026, 09:51

At around 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, two hikers were on the ascent to the Col du Bonhomme above Orsières VS. Between the aforementioned pass and the Luy Blanche, at an altitude of around 2,436 meters, one of the two fell into the depths for reasons as yet unexplained, as the Valais cantonal police wrote in a statement.

His companion immediately alerted the emergency services of the Valais cantonal rescue organization. They were flown to the scene of the accident in an Air-Glaciers helicopter, but were only able to determine that the man had died.

The victim was a 38-year-old French national. The Valais public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.

More from the department

Trio on trial in Thun. Family allegedly exploited women as cleaners in luxury hotel

Trio on trial in ThunFamily allegedly exploited women as cleaners in luxury hotel

Forced prostitution, abuse. Hungarian woman stands trial in Zurich for human trafficking

Forced prostitution, abuseHungarian woman stands trial in Zurich for human trafficking

Obligated by law. When do the Zurich police state the nationality of a perpetrator - and when don't they?

Obligated by lawWhen do the Zurich police state the nationality of a perpetrator - and when don't they?