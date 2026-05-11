The fatal accident occurred on the ascent to the Col du Bonhomme. Kapo Wallis

On Saturday, a hiker in Valais fell to his death on the ascent to the Col du Bonhomme. He sustained fatal injuries.

Dominik Müller

At around 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, two hikers were on the ascent to the Col du Bonhomme above Orsières VS. Between the aforementioned pass and the Luy Blanche, at an altitude of around 2,436 meters, one of the two fell into the depths for reasons as yet unexplained, as the Valais cantonal police wrote in a statement.

His companion immediately alerted the emergency services of the Valais cantonal rescue organization. They were flown to the scene of the accident in an Air-Glaciers helicopter, but were only able to determine that the man had died.

The victim was a 38-year-old French national. The Valais public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.