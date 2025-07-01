Due to the accident, the A3 in the direction of Zurich was temporarily blocked. Kantonspolizei Aargau

A violent rear-end collision involving five cars occurred on the A3 on Tuesday morning. Two drivers sustained minor injuries. Both lanes in the direction of Zurich were blocked for a short time.

Dominik Müller

The accident occurred at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday on the A3 near Mülligen AG. Traffic had come to a standstill there in the direction of Zurich. An Audi approached from behind on the overtaking lane and crashed into the Opel at the end of the traffic jam without braking. As a result of the violent impact, the car was thrown forward and pushed another three cars together, as the Aargau cantonal police reported in a press release.

Ambulances took the 25-year-old man who caused the collision and the 32-year-old driver of the Opel to Baden Cantonal Hospital. Both escaped with minor injuries.

The Audi and the Opel were totaled, according to the press release. The other three cars were also damaged. The total damage amounts to several tens of thousands of francs.

According to initial findings by the police, the 25-year-old had been distracted for a short time and had therefore overlooked the queue in front of him. He also admitted that he had been overtired. The Aargau cantonal police reported the Frenchman to the public prosecutor's office and banned him from driving in Switzerland for the time being.

Initially, the accident vehicles blocked both lanes in the direction of Zurich. The cantonal police were quickly able to clear the overtaking lane. The scene of the accident was finally cleared by 8.45 am. In the heavy rush-hour traffic, the traffic backed up at times as far as the Bözberg tunnel, which corresponds to a length of around eight kilometers.