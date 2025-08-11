A Frenchman was speeding in Lausanne. Now he has to pay. Symbolbild: Keystone

A wealthy businessman was caught speeding in Lausanne and now has to pay a fine of 90,000 francs. The calculation of the fine is based on his assets and income.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A French businessman was flashed at 77 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in Lausanne.

He has now been fined a total of 90,000 francs.

The Vaudois judiciary imposed 40 daily sentences of 2,000 francs each as a conditional penalty plus an immediate fine of 10,000 francs. Show more

A wealthy businessman from France was fined heavily in Lausanne for a speeding offense. The man, who is one of the 300 richest people in the country, was clocked at 77 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. The Vaudois judiciary imposed a fine of CHF 90,000 based on his assets and income.

The case, which was reported by the newspaper "24 Heures", shows how the Swiss legal system works when calculating fines. The businessman had already previously been fined 60,000 francs, to which an additional fine of 10,000 francs was added. His assets are estimated at several hundred million francs, which explains the high fine.

Penalty adjusted to income

The penalty was calculated by a public prosecutor from the district of Lausanne, who set 40 daily sentences of CHF 2,000 each, resulting in a conditional penalty of CHF 80,000. In addition, the man must pay an immediate fine of CHF 10,000. These calculations are based on Article 34 of the Swiss Criminal Code, which regulates the daily sentences.

Vincent Derouand, head of communications at the public prosecutor's office, told the newspaper that the judge determines the amount of the fine based on the offender's personal and economic situation. Income, assets, lifestyle and maintenance obligations are taken into account.

In the case of a conditional sentence, the judge can impose an additional fine of up to CHF 10,000.