The small town of Estavayer-le-Lac FR on Lake Neuchâtel will receive a visit from the Federal Council on Wednesday. (archive picture) Keystone

The small Fribourg town of Estavayer-le-Lac on Lake Neuchâtel will receive a visit from the Federal Council on Wednesday (today). A meeting between members of the government and the population is planned for around midday in the old town.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the morning, the national government will hold its weekly meeting in Estavayer-le-Lac on Lake Neuchâtel. Instead of the Federal Council meeting room in Bern, it will meet at Chenaux Castle. The location for the meeting "extra muros", i.e. outside the walls of Bern, was chosen by President Guy Parmelin.

The work will be followed by a "dip in the crowd": at lunchtime, the members of the Federal Council will enjoy an aperitif with the public on the Place de Moudon. The cantonal government of Fribourg and the municipal council will also be present. Afterwards, the Federal Council will meet with members of the authorities for lunch.

Federal Council meetings "extra muros" and exchanges with local people have become something of a tradition. Since its introduction in summer 2010, this is now the 21st meeting outside the Federal Council meeting room in Bern. The only time the event had to be canceled was during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

This is the second time that the canton of Fribourg has taken its turn; the Federal Council first met in Fribourg in 2015. Two extra Muros meetings have so far only been held in Vaud - in Lausanne and Nyon - and in the canton of Zurich. The venues there were the cities of Zurich and Winterthur.

According to the Federal Chancellery's list, Basel-Landschaft, Thurgau and Zug, the two cantons of Appenzell as well as Obwalden and Nidwalden have never held a meeting. By holding its meetings outside of Bern, the Federal Council wants to express its strong ties with the various regions of Switzerland.