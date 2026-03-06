The fire disaster in Crans-Montana is changing national fire safety regulations. Cyril Zingaro/KEYSTONE/dpa

From April 1, pyrotechnics may no longer be set off in publicly accessible areas throughout Switzerland. A body of the Concordat of Cantonal Building Directors has decided on a corresponding ban.

Keystone-SDA SDA

From April 1, a ban on setting off pyrotechnics in publicly accessible areas will apply throughout Switzerland. This was decided by a body of the Concordat of Building Directors of all 26 cantons, as announced on Friday.

Back in January, the leading committee of the Intercantonal Organ of Technical Trade Hazards (IOTH) announced that it would apply for such a ban. This organization has now approved the committee's request.

The reason given in the press release is that over 11,000 responses were received to a consultation on the planned total revision of Swiss fire safety regulations. Time was needed to review these submissions.

The findings from the ongoing investigations into the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS must also be taken into account in the consultation process. The revised fire protection regulations are due to come into force in fall 2027.

