The war against Al-Shabab has been bloody for years.

A young man from Basel wanted to join the Al-Shabab terrorist militia - until his mother raised the alarm. Now he is on trial for supporting a terrorist organization.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 20-year-old from Basel was planning to leave for a terror camp in Somalia.

His mother alerted the authorities - a special unit stopped him in time.

The man was given an 18-month conditional sentence and must undergo deradicalization. Show more

The case begins with an arrest at dawn: In July 2024, a young man leaves his apartment in the Gundeldingen district of Basel as usual. He wants to go to morning prayers, but suddenly masked special forces intervene. The police arrest him on suspicion of terrorism - and then search his apartment.

Initially, the young man denies any guilt, as reported by "BZ Basel". But after months in custody, he made a confession: he had planned to go on a jihad and join the Al-Shabab terrorist group in Somalia. This group is linked to Al-Qaeda and controls large parts of the country. The flight was due to take place on 7 August and the money for the trip had been organized.

The path to radicalization was digital. The man comes from a Basel family with a Palestinian-German background. He suffers from social phobia, is introverted and lives a largely secluded life. He only knows his "friends" via online platforms such as Discord - there are no personal encounters. At 17, he turned to Islam and regularly attended the mosque, but remained isolated there too.

Mother prevents radicalization

In spring 2024, he shared his plan via the encrypted app "Session" - a service that does not require a telephone number and is operated in Switzerland. He wrote to a contact named Omar that he was seeking martyrdom and wanted to live under Sharia law. Shortly afterwards, he receives instructions: He should get ready for Somalia, remove his beard and tattoo - so as not to attract attention when he leaves the country.

The mother reacts - and prevents the radicalization. In June, the man tells his mother about his travel plans. He wanted to learn Arabic in the mountains and join Al-Shabab. The mother did not hesitate - she contacted the radicalization contact point of the Basel cantonal police. The authorities reacted quickly: he was arrested at the beginning of July and the Office of the Attorney General opened proceedings.

Investigators analyzed his devices and found incriminating chat histories, IS propaganda and pornography. In addition, DNA evidence of an earlier burglary in a neighborhood store was found.

"Difficult to work"

In April 2025, the man is released from custody early - thanks to a deal with the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland. He accepts a conditional prison sentence of 18 months and undergoes officially ordered deradicalization therapy. In addition, he regularly meets with a police specialist as a preventive measure and has to temporarily surrender his Swiss passport.

He now lives with his parents again and wants to work, but his criminal record stands in his way. "I would work in construction or cleaning - but it will be difficult to find something," he says. Returning to social life is also unusual for him: "It's a strange feeling to suddenly be around so many people again."