Four months after leaving her post as head of the Federal Office of Police, she is working for an Israeli fund: Israel supporter Nicoletta della Valle is being criticized (archive photo). Bild: KEYSTONE

Following her move to an Israeli investment firm, ex-Fedpol chief Nicoletta della Valle is at the center of criticism. Federal Councillor Jans publicly admonishes her and the University of Bern disinvites her from a lecture.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Four months after leaving her post as head of the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol), Nicoletta della Valle is working for an Israeli investment fund.

This relatively quick change has sparked debate. Federal Councillor Jans publicly criticized della Valle and reminded her of the official secrecy to which she was still bound.

Those close to della Valle suspect that her public pro-Israeli stance is the reason why she is being criticized so strongly. Show more

At the end of April 2025, Nicoletta della Valle had her last working day as head of Fedpol, the Federal Office of Police. It is not known whether the severance payment of CHF 340,000 was already in her account at the time. Federal Councillor Beat Jans had already agreed it with her a year earlier.

Around four months later, she took up her new job as a consultant for security and armaments at the Israeli investment fund Campel Capital. This move from the Swiss security apparatus to a private company that supports start-ups in the security sector, among others, has been the subject of discussion for weeks. The Israeli company recruited della Valle to establish contacts between Israeli companies and European police forces for procurement contracts, writes the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung".

Federal Councillor Jans, her former superior, reminded her in an interview with the "Tages-Anzeiger " that she must not disclose any sensitive federal data - otherwise she would be liable to prosecution. This should be clear to the lawyer, who worked for the Federal Department of Justice and Police for 25 years until her departure.

How quickly can senior civil servants change sides?

Jans also says in the article that he did not impose a waiting period, i.e. a waiting period during which the top civil servant may not accept another mandate. This was because she had only announced to him that she wanted to open a café in Bern. She had said nothing about the much more critical job at Campel Capital. However, according to the NZZ, she had already contacted this company in November 2024. According to the NZZ, Jans and della Valle agreed the terms of her departure in April 2024, one year before her departure.

In a question and answer session in the National Council, the Minister of Justice also criticized his former chief official for the quick job change. His spokesperson told the NZZ that Nicoletta della Valle would also receive a written reminder of her duty to maintain official and professional secrecy.

There is no mandatory grace period for departing federal executives, even if, like the head of Fedpol, they undoubtedly have critical knowledge. This circumstance is criticized by the head of the National Centre of the Institute for Federalism at the University of Fribourg, who has conducted research on this topic.

The FDJP counters that a mandatory period during which the choice of job would remain restricted would make it more difficult to hire new employees. The Confederation is therefore relying on the restraint of its top staff when they are looking for a new job.

Background: della Valle is a staunch supporter of Israel

The discussions have already had consequences for Nicoletta della Valle. For example, the University of Bern has invited her to speak at a graduation ceremony. She herself had pointed out the reputational risk and the decision had been made in consultation, the university management told the NZZ. And even other people involved in the café project are said to have distanced themselves from her.

The discussion about the Gaza war also plays a role in the background. Nicoletta della Valle has long been a staunch supporter of the Israeli government. Other units of the Federal Administration, such as the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), are much more critical of the Netanyahu government, which has apparently led to intense differences of opinion time and again.

Nicoletta della Valle does not comment publicly on the discussion surrounding her new appointment. Those close to her believe that the former Fedpol chief is being canceled because of the current anti-Israel sentiment.