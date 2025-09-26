Swiss senior citizens often do not settle their digital estate. (symbolic image) IMAGO/Westend61

Never before has so much been bequeathed or given away in Switzerland as this year. According to a new study, around CHF 100 billion will flow into the next generation in 2025 - and the differences between households are enormous.

According to estimates, around CHF 100 billion will be bequeathed or given away in Switzerland this year - a new record. According to a study, the median wealth of married couples is around 1.4 million francs.

This means that half of the people bequeath more and the other half less than this amount. The differences are enormous, as the analysis of over 3,000 households published on Friday by the VZ Vermögenszentrum revealed. A quarter of married couples leave behind less than CHF 829,000, while another quarter can pass on more than CHF 2.4 million.

84 percent of the people surveyed own their own home. As a rule, this is the largest part of their assets. In addition to real estate, assets also include account balances, securities and investments.

Inheritance withdrawals usually only after the 70th birthday

Married couples most frequently choose an inheritance contract (44%), while cohabiting couples usually make a will (91%). Individuals almost invariably make arrangements by will. Many testators only make advance inheritance payments after the age of 70, with the median amount being around CHF 140,000.

In traditional family constellations, the money goes almost exclusively to the surviving partner and later to the children. In patchwork families, childless couples and individuals, the circle of beneficiaries is much broader. Childless individuals and couples also comparatively often include third parties or charitable institutions, particularly in the areas of health, social affairs and research.

Only a few arrange digital bequests

The survey revealed that the majority only deal with their estate around the time of retirement. 89% appoint an executor to ease the burden on relatives, usually their partner first.

Only 1 percent also deal with the digital estate. This involves online banking, email accounts, cloud storage, social media profiles, digital photos and credit card payments.

According to the study, disputes are rather rare. The most common causes of disputes in inheritance disputes are a lack of acceptance of the arrangements made and perceived unequal treatment.