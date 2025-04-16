Switzerland has an energy self-sufficiency rate of just 29.6 percent. (theme picture) Picture: Keystone/Gaetan Bally

From Saturday, only imported energy will be consumed in Switzerland until the end of the year. According to the Swiss Energy Foundation, domestic resources will be sufficient to cover energy consumption until then.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you From Saturday, only imported energy will be consumed in Switzerland until the end of the year.

According to the Swiss Energy Foundation, domestic resources will only be sufficient to cover energy consumption until then.

Imports are increasingly shifting from more distant foreign countries to Europe.

With an energy self-sufficiency rate of 29.6%, Switzerland is in the middle of the field compared to the EU countries.

The leader by a wide margin is Estonia, which is 98% self-sufficient. Show more

Imports are increasingly shifting from more distant foreign countries to Europe. However, Switzerland's energy supply remains heavily dependent on foreign countries, as the Swiss Energy Foundation (SES ) announced on Wednesday on the occasion of its "Energy Independence Day". Over 70 percent of energy sources are imported, for which Switzerland transfers an average of almost eight billion Swiss francs abroad every year.

With an energy self-sufficiency rate of 29.6%, Switzerland is in the middle of the field compared to the EU countries. The leader by a wide margin is Estonia, which is 98% self-sufficient. Bringing up the rear are Belgium, Cyprus and Malta with ten percent or less.

According to the SES, Switzerland has steadily improved its level of self-sufficiency over the past 20 years from less than 20% to around 29% in 2023. This has been achieved by decreasing the use of fossil fuels and increasing domestic electricity and heat production from renewable sources.

Uranium from Russia

At 87%, the largest share of energy and energy source imports came from the EU. This includes the majority of oil and gas imports as well as all imports of nuclear fuel and electricity. However, with the exception of electricity, the EU countries only serve as intermediate stations.

Most of the fossil and nuclear energy sources come from the Middle East, the Near East, the former Soviet Union, the USA and the UK. According to SES, the fuel rods used in Swiss nuclear power plants still largely consist of Russian uranium.